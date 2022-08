Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to 18 MLAs as Ministers in Mumbai on August 09. This is a part of the Cabinet expansion in the state.

9 Shiv Sena MLAs and 9 BJP MLAs were sworn in during the ceremony.Chandrakant Patil and Vijay Kumar Gavit are among the nine BJP leaders who took oath as Ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MLAs Gulabrao Patil and Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse also took oath as Maharashtra ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.