Nashik: A gang allegedly hatched a conspiracy to get crores of rupees from insurance. A woman was presented as the heir of the murdered person to get insurance of Rs 4 crore. Police have arrested five persons including the main accused.

According to the police, a dead body was found on a roadside in Indiranagar on the night of September 2, 2019. Police registered a case of an accident and later, it was revealed that the deceased was Ashok Bhalerao (46), a resident of Bhagur road in Maharashtra. In this matter, the brother of the deceased said that it was not an accident but a murder based on which the police started an investigation.

The investigation revealed that insurance of Rs 4 crore was deposited in the name of a woman named Rachna Uke. When the woman was detained and interrogated, she revealed the names of five suspects including the main accused, Mangesh Savkar, police sources said. The police detained the money lender and interrogated him. The insurance amount is said to have been divided among themselves by showing it as an accident.

"A gang killed Ashok Bhalerao and faked it as an accident to get Rs 4 crore from the insurance company. The shocking thing is that the deceased Ashok Bhalerao was the mastermind behind the conspiracy in the beginning. They killed Ashok Bhalerao and divided the insurance amount of Rs 4 crore drawn in favor of Bhalerao among themselves," said Sunil Rohokale, senior police inspector of the Mumbai Naka police station.