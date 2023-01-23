Mumbai: A former clerk at the Revenue Branch of the Collectorate in Maharashtra has been arrested along with his accomplice for allegedly embezzling over Rs. 22 crore meant for a Water Resource department, by forging signatures of the Tehsildar during his tenure, officials said on Monday. Police said the main accused as Manoj Phulboyne, a resident of Bori in District Latur, and accomplice as Chandrakant Gogade, both arrested while the hunt is on for two others.

Tehsildar Mahesh Mukund Pardekar, in his complaint, accused Manoj, the then Clerk in the Revenue Branch of the Collectorate, who was handling the account of Tehsildar General Collectorate Latur from May 26, 2015 to March 17, 2021, siphoned off over Rs 22.87 crore which was to paid towards the drainage repair works.

In one of the instances, Manoj was to pay Rs 12 lakh and Rs 41 lakh in cheques at the SBI Old Collectorate Area Branch in favour of the District Water Conservation Officer. While the RTGS forms were deposited at the Branch, the amount was never deposited, Inspector Sanjivan Mirakle told ETV Bharat.

The scam came to light after the District Collector ordered an audit of the accounts in the Revenue Branch. The audit revealed that Manoj had forged the signatures of then Tehsildar Rupali Ramchandra Chowgule and diverted the funds by depositing it in private accounts.

The accounts had been opened by Manoj in the names of Sudhir Ramrao Devkatte, Arun Nagnath Phuleboyne and Chandrakant Narayan Gogade, police said adding that the quantum of money involved may get fatter as the investigation progresses.