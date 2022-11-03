Virar: Acid was thrown at a 20-year-old married woman and her live-in partner by her husband and a former paramour in the Nallasopara town of Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Monday. The victims Karishma Ali and Kalam Khan sustained acid burns on their faces and hands. Pelhar police have registered a case against the absconding Taufiq Idris and Kamran Ansari.

According to the police, Karishma Ali, a resident of Wakanpada was married to Taufiq Idris from Ghatkopar about a year ago. Her husband used to beat her so she left him leaving behind a note. She later met Kamran Ansari and they got into a live-in relationship. However, when Kamran refused to marry her, she left him too.

Also read: Bihar: Youth attacked with acid for failing to pay for cannabis

Then she met Kalam Khan from Nallasopara, with whom she was staying for the past few months. As soon as her husband Taufiq and former paramour Kamran came to know about her relationship with Kalam, they got into a fight and threatened them before the incident. On Monday at 2 am, the duo went to their house and threw acid on them while they were sleeping with the windows open, police said.