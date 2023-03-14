Mumbai: Amid the Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde rivalry, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested sub-divisional officer (SDO) Dapoli Jayram Deshpande for allegedly misusing his position in changing the land use title of a plot housing the Sai Resort owned by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Anil Parab's close friend Sadanand Kadam.

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde government suspended him in the case. The suspension orders were issued against Deshpande in January. ED had also recorded his statement in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. It is learnt that the land was purchased by the Sena leader Parab a few years ago and sold it to Kadam, who constructed the Sai Resort on the plot.

As per officials, the resort was built in violation of the government's environmental protection norms. The ED investigation is related to a money laundering case against Parab and Kadam besides others related to the resort land deal and its construction circumventing the laid down environmental norms.

Pertinently, the ED has already provisionally attached the resort along with the land collectively valued at Rs 10.2 crore as per officials. After attaching the resort and the plot, the ED had also held a presser about the illegal permission for the resort given by Deshpande.

As per an ED spokesman, the investigation into the PMLA case has revealed that Parab, in connivance with Sadanand Kadam got the illegal permission from SDO Deshpande's office for conversion of use of the land from agricultural purpose to non-agricultural purpose and constructed a resort in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The ED has further linked the illegal permission with the state government's revenue department for construction of twin ground-plus-one structure bungalows on a land which falls under the category of 'no-development zone'.