Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken in connection with the FIR that was registered by his wife Amruta Fadnavis against a designer and her father for 'blackmailing' her. Fadnavis told this in the Assembly after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue and asked about the incident that was being reported in the media. He said the mastermind who was behind this will also be booked.

Fadnavis said that the designer had boasted of her political connections and told Amruta that she would get him in trouble if cases were not withdrawn against her father. Fadnavis's wife had lodged a police complaint on February 20.

Deliberating on the details of the case, Fadnavis said that the designer was in contact with her wife for the last two years and used to visit their house. After introducing herself to Amruta as a designer, the girl had won her trust by asking her to wear dresses designed by her and also suggested marching jewellery. She then claimed that her father had been falsely implicated and sought Amruta's help for withdrawing cases against him. Fadnavis said that his wife had asked the designer to submit an application and told that she would forward it to him. The designer had told Amruta that during the previous government procedure was almost completed for withdrawing the cases, but after change of power, the cases were not withdrawn.

Fadnavis said that the designer claimed she had many contacts with bookies and threatened to implicate him and his wife. Boasting about her contacts with politicians and senior police officers, the designer started pressuring Amruta for withdrawing cases against her father. She also reportedly offered Rs one crore to Amruta for helping to withdraw the cases. The designer had then blackmailed Amruta with audio and video recordings after which, the latter had blocked her number. In one of the videos, the designer has been seen giving a bag full of money to the domestic help in Fadnavis's house but investigations have revealed that the video was edited and the bag actually contained clothes.

Fadnavis said that police are investigating into the matter and action will be taken against the accused.