Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery underwent successful neck surgery at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said. Official sources said that Thackeray will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

"The CM has been operated upon for the problem and the procedure has been successful, further details shall be provided by the medical team attending to him," Raut briefed the media.

Thackeray was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday, a couple of days after he appeared in a public online event wearing a neck brace.

However, the CM allayed apprehensions by confirming that for the past couple of years during the Covid pandemic, he was suffering from neck issues but ignored it, with the aggravation leading to doctors advising a 'proper treatment' for it.

Before being admitted to the hospital, the chief minister had sent a message to the people of the state.

"Your blessings are with me, so I am sure I will get well soon."

