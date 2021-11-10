Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be admitted to Shri HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night as his neck pain aggravated. As per officials, Thackeray may undergo a minor surgery for spinal cord injury on Friday.

Confirming the matter, Thackeray said that his health has been somewhat neglected due to the workload during Covid period. In an emotional note, Thackeray said, "I didn't even have time to lift my neck." He said that he ignored neck pain and its after effect is now propping up. "Doctor has advised me to get proper treatment for the pain. I will be admitted to the hospital today and will stay there for two or three days to get proper treatment," he said.

Thackeray also urged people not to stop their fight against Covid. "We have been fighting Covid for the last two years or so. On the other hand, development work in the state should continue, so we will constantly strive without stopping anywhere," he said.

Regarding inoculation drive, Thackeray asked people not to ignore the drive even though the state has crossed the 10-crore jabs mark "Please go to the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated immediately to protect your life. Your blessings are with me. I am sure I will get well soon," Thackeray said as quoted by news agency IANS.

