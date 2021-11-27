Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Central Investigation Department (CID) has summoned former commissioner of police Parambir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered in Thane police station.

According to sources, Singh was asked to appear before the agency on Monday or Tuesday.

On Friday, Singh appeared before the police officials in Thane, Maharashtra, in connection with the investigation into the extortion case.

Mumbai-based businessmen Ketan Tanna, Sonu Jalan, and Riaz Bhati had on July 30 filed a case against Parambir Singh and 29 others at Thane Municipal Police Station for extortion and other charges. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Parambir by the Thane court. The Thane police had visited Parambir's house in Mumbai and Chandigarh. As he was absconding, a copy of the warrant was affixed to his house by Thane police.

Singh has also filed an application for the cancellation of a court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court, which declared him "absconding".

The court will hear the matter on November 29.