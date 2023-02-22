Beed: In a shocking incident, a blind woman's 3-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man on Tuesday night in Beed city of Maharashtra, according to police officials. Police have registered a case into the incident, which took place between 9:30 pm and 10 pm in a toilet near a playground area of Beed city.

A police official said that the minor girl was lured by someone who offered her food, led her into the restroom, and then sexually assaulted her there. When the girl screamed, the locals in the neighborhood rushed to the spot, but the assailant had already fled from the scene. Eyewitnesses said that they noticed a man fleeing from the spot after the girl screamed, and they consequently reported the incident to the police.

A police team from the concerned police station and a forensic team reached the spot for investigation. The police team was led by Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar, and DYSP Santosh Walkerushed, Police Inspector Ravi Sanap were also present at the spot. The police later revealed that the victim was shifted to the district hospital, where she is being treatment.

A case, in this regard, under section 376 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the unknown accused in Beed city police station. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the attacker and started a thorough investigation into the incident. Pertinently, in January this year, two separate POCSO cases were registered against two men including a school principal for sexually assaulting minor girls in Nagapda and Worli areas of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Although the government is treating the incidents of sexual assaults against minor girls extremely seriously and law enforcement agencies are particularly concerned about them, the problem still seems to be persisting despite the fact that necessary steps are being made.