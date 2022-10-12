Nashik: A 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nashik has bagged doctorate degrees from two international universities, Columbia and Ghana, with a thesis on 'Health effects of excessive use of mobile phones and other gadgets by children and yoga'. The success she has achieved at such a young age is widely appreciated. Her family claims that she is the youngest in the country to have received doctorates from two international universities at once.

Geet Patni studies in Class IX at Nirmala Convent School in Nashik city. Her father Parag Patni and her mother Kajal Patni are both doctors. Geet has been fond of yoga since her childhood and she has even mastered it. So far, she has given yoga lessons to hundreds of people.

While taking classes during the Corona period, she realized that children are using mobile phones and other gadgets due to online classes, and somehow that is affecting their health. So she prepared a thesis on it and submitted it to seven renowned universities around the world. Two international universities, Columbia and Ghana, have awarded her doctorate degrees in recognition of her research.