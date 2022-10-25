Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death over an argument about bursting firecrackers on Diwali at the Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai on Monday, police said. Police detained two accused in the incident while a third accused is at large.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Monday when Sunil Naidu got into an argument with a minor, who was joined by his brother after he was prevented from bursting firecrackers in a glass bottle in an open field at Nutwar Parekh Compound in Shivaji Nagar police station limits.

The argument turned ugly as Naidu was stabbed in the neck with a knife and he died while being shifted to Rajwadi Hospital. The Shivaji Nagar police detained two boys in the murder and police are searching for another boy, said Arjun Rajane, senior Police Inspector of Shivaji Nagar Police Station.