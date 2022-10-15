Bhandara: In an unfortunate incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Wainganga river along with her two minor daughters on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Bhandara Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 12 am on Saturday in Tiddi village on the banks of Wainganga river in Bhandara taluk where the woman identified as Dipali Shital Khangar (aged 28) along with her daughters Devanshi (aged three years) and Vedanshi (aged two years) jumped into the river and ended their lives.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when locals saw the three bodies floating in the river at around 10 am. The locals accordingly informed the police about it. Later, a team from Kardha police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Police Inspector Thorat and Tehsildar Arvind Hinge visited the spot and registered a case.

Police are investigating the incident. But the exact reason for suicide could not be immediately known.