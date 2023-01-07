Mumbai: The Maharashtra Waqf Board has issued a notice to the Zakaria Masjid Trust in Mumbai for allegedly selling a Waqf property with a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Board. According to Maharashtra Waqf Board officials, the notice has also been sent to the buyer of the property asking them to provide details of the deal.

According to the Maharashtra Waqf Board, the current market value of the 1000 square feet property is Rs 5 crores. The Waqf Board in the notice has sought an explanation from the Zakaria Masjid Trust as to why they sold a property of the Board without obtaining a NOC from it.

A copy of the notice in possession of ETV Bharat shows that it has asked all those involved in the selling and buying of the property why they did not seek the approval of the Board before selling the property.

It further reveals that despite having a market value of Rs 5 crore, the property was sold for Rs 2 crore. The notice was issued on December 26. Speaking to ETV Bharat Maharashtra Waqf Board Chairman Dr Wajahat Mirza said that the notice was issued after the Board received a complaint regarding the selling of the property.

He also said that a preliminary investigation into the transaction has revealed that the sale and purchase of the property are illegal and in complete violation of the Waqf Act rules. Waqf officials said that further action will be taken on the basis of responses to the notice.

" We have issued the notice to everyone involved in the transaction and sought an explanation from them. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the sale and purchase of the property are illegal and in violation of the Waqf Act rules," he added.