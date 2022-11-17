Mumbai (Maharashtra): Following Bombay High Court's orders to demolish unauthorized construction at Union Minister Narayan Rane's bungalow 'Adish' at Tara Road, Juhu, Rane himself has commenced demolishing the illegal construction.

Earlier in September, the court had ordered Rane to demolish the illegal construction noting that it violated Floor Space Index (FSI) and Coastal Regional Zone (CRZ). The court ordered Rane to demolish the unauthorized construction himself within three months and if not, the Brihanmumbai Municipality Corporation (BMC) will demolish the illegal construction. (Further details awaited)