Pune: The Crime Branch of Pune police on Monday arrested two employees of a private detective agency from the Koregaon Park area of the city for allegedly stalking a woman health consultant. The accused have been identified as Nilesh Laxmansinh Pardeshi and Rahul Gunwantrao Birajdar, residents of Pune.

According to police, the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the victim woman, working as a health consultant. In her complaint, the woman stated that the accused were stalking her and taking her pictures and sending them to someone. Worried for her safety, the woman approached the Pune police. Following her complaint, a team of Pune police and the Crime branch arrested the accused detectives working with a private detective agency operating in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The police placed the accused on surveillance and subsequently arrested them.

The victim alleged that both the accused were dressed exactly like policemen and followed her wherever she went. The two clicked her pictures and send them to someone. Initially, the woman was unaware of their activity, but became suspicious when the duo followed her into a restaurant recently.

Police are yet to find out the mastermind behind the act. Further probe into the case was going on. Reports quoting police sources said that the two arrested accused have revealed that a member of a business family had hired their services to keep a watch on the woman. Police are questioning the two accused for more details, but they have not cooperated with the police so far, added the reports. Police are investigating why the person had hired the services of the agency.