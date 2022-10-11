Patrwada: Police have arrested two people in a case of playing the audio of an 'offensive slogan' during the procession taken out on the occasion of Edi-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam, in Patrwada city of Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday, sources said. A police official said that a procession was taken out in Mahaveer Chowk Pensionpura area of ​​Patrwada city during which the slogan “sar tan se juda” (beheading) was played.

Some agitated sections have been raising the slogan to demand action against the rightwing elements ever since the now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks earlier this year. On Monday, BJP district president Nivedita Tikade filed a complaint in the police station in this case and MP Anil Munde also demanded immediate arrest of the accused in this case.

A police officer said that after the incident was brought to their notice, they registered a case against eight to ten people on Monday night and arrested two of them on Tuesday morning. The arrested have been identified as Sheikh Raheel and Sheikh Hasham Kader. The two have been accused of “creating religious discord”.

Eight to ten others are still absconding in this case, police said adding they will also be caught soon. Police said the audio led to a tense situation in Patrwada and the adjoining town of Achalpur on Sunday.