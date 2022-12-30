Thane: A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary was attacked allegedly by workers of its ally Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in Thane city on Friday.

BJP functionary Sagar Badhe identified the victim, who reportedly received 15 stitches in the attack, as the party's Wagle mandal general secretary Prashant Jadhav.

Badhe claimed Jadhav was attacked by two former corporators of the Shiv Sena faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Police are yet to register an offence, an official said. The Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP got together in June to form government in the state after the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation under Uddhav Thackeray collapsed following a split in the Shiv Sena. (PTI)