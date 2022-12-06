Mulund: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his wife and inserting a plastic object in her private parts in full view of their four children, police said on Monday. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Sunday night.

Mulund police said a doctor at MT Aggarwal Hospital alerted them about a possible sexual assault case in a 35-year-old woman who had turned up for treatment complaining of pain in her private parts. The woman had confided with the doctor on how she was assaulted by her husband.

She said her husband had come home drunk on Sunday night when she was trying to put their children to sleep. He began beating her before he sexually assaulted her. "After the beating, he tore her clothes and inserted some plastic object in her private part which caused a lot of pain," senior police inspector of Mulund police station Kantilal Kothmere told ETV Bharat quoting the doctor.

The doctor who treated the victim had removed a plastic pipe-like object from her genitals. After preliminary investigation, the police have registered a case against the suspect under the provisions of rape, and unnatural sex among other charges. The suspect was subsequently arrested based on the victim's statement and the medical report.