Shirdi: October 5, 2022 marks 104 years of Sai Baba's Mahanirvana of preaching to mankind. Sai devotees in Shirdi Maharasthra are celebrating the festival with religious fervour. Devotees from far and wide are reaching the temple of Sai Baba in Shirdi to pay their obeisance. Sai, who manifested as a fakir (saint) in Shirdi, lived in Shirdi for nearly 60 years and is believed to have ended his incarnation on October 15 1918 i.e. Vijaya Dashami.

The historic moment of 'Nirvana' about 104 years ago is as touching and emotional as it is exciting for every devotee. In the late 19th century, Sai is believed to have descended under a lemon tree in Shirdi. It is said that due to a divine effect. even the leaves of the branch of this lemon tree became sweet due to Sai's presence.

Also read: Fulfilling wife's last wish, devotee donates Golden Crown to Shirdi Saibaba

Sai disappeared after a few days from Shirdi and again returned through Chand Patla of Dhupkhedi. Mhalsapati, the priest of Khandoba temple in Shirdi welcomed him. Mhalsapati introduced Sai to his friends Kashiram Shimpi and Appa Jagle. The trio arranged for Sai to stay in an abandoned mosque and made all the arrangements for him there.

They called this building Dwarkamai. Sai was nearly six feet tall, wearing a pair of trousers, a shroud and a white cloth tied around his head. He lived in this Dwarkamai for about three to four years and cured many people of diseases. Devotees started coming to him from far and wide. He taught the world to behave as humans irrespective of religion.

On Vijayadashami Tuesday, October 15, 1918, around 2:30 in the afternoon, Sai Baba passed away. He was laid to rest in the palace built by Gopal Rao Buti.