Mumbai: In support of their demands, resident doctors in Maharashtra went on a strike on Monday leaving health services at the hospitals in the State affected for the day, officials said. Due to the doctors' strike, health services have been hit except surgeries and intensive care units. The doctors' demands include the creation of new positions for senior residents, DA (dearness allowance) in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission, and payment of Covid service arrears.

Resident doctors working in KEM, Nair, Sion, and Cooper hospitals in Mumbai are participating in this strike. In a letter to Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) demanded to implement the Government Resolution on dearness allowance at BMC hospitals along with clearance of arrears of DA from July 1, 2018.

It can be recalled that the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors had in October 2021 too called an indefinite strike across the state to press for their demands.