Mumbai: Amid a huge response from train passengers to the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express, passengers have complained about the lack of the operations of the semi-high speed train along the Central Railway lines owing to some “technical problems.”

But it has come to light that this train will not run on the Central Railway line for now. Due to this, the passengers on Central Railway have to wait for time being. Railway officials informed that the Railway Board is looking into the issue and the process is underway to find a solution. Vande Bharat Express first ran in 2019.

Since then, the train is running on many routes to a warm reception from passengers as it saves a lot of time in daily travel. The indigenous train was manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. On February 15, 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express ran between New Delhi and Varanasi. The Ministry of Railways has decided to run trains from Mumbai to Ferozepur and Mumbai to Pune in the second phase of operations with AC sleepers this year.

With the launch of these trains, passengers will save about two and a half hours of travel time on the route. Pertinently, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday announced that the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train will now halt at Borivali station in order to provide hassle-free travel experience to more travelers. She said that the semi-high-speed train will run all days of the week except Wednesday.