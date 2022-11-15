Washim(Maharashtra): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps attacking the Constitution everyday as it does not want to accept that Dalits, tribals and the poor should get rights. Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Washim district on the occasion of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Gandhi said tribals are the "original owners of the country" and their rights come first before anyone.

