Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh said on Thursday that he was 'forcibly taken to Surat', and denied any prior knowledge of the 'rebellion'. Deshmukh, who returned to Maharashtra, noted that the Surat Police caught him after "I tried to run away". "Despite having no complications, doctors told me that I had a heart attack. 300-350 police personnel were keeping an eye on us" the MLA said.

He further noted that the group got to know about the "conspiracy against the MVA govt" as soon as they reached the hotel in Surat. This was followed by photos of a smiling and seemingly content Deshmukh being released later in the day by the Guwahati camp. Meanwhile, the Congress party called a meeting in Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai after Raut's remark regarding considering leaving the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) if all MLAs wanted that.

"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" Raut said earlier in the day. (With Agency inputs)