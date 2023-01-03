Mumbai: A Nilgai died on Tuesday hours after it was attacked by stray dogs in Murbad taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra, a Forest official said. He said the female wild antelope had multiple canine bite marks which led to deep wounds and bleeding.

"Villagers spotted a Nilgai being chased by stray dogs in the morning. The animal was rescued and taken to a government vet who initially treated the injured Nilgai," said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

Later, the animal was shifted to the Transit Treatment Center (TTC) but it died on arrival at the facility, said Avinash Harad, the honorary wildlife warden of Thane district. He said heavy blood loss was the primary reason for the death of the Nilgai. Stray animals have been a major concern for native wildlife, especially in non-protected areas which have equally rich biodiversity, Sharma said. (PTI)