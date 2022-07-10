Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to both the Uddhav Thackeray-led and Eknath Shinde-led MLAs of Shiv Sena, in totality 53 out of 55 Sena MLAs in the state. This came after both camps accused the other of defying the party whip during the trust vote and Assembly Speaker elections on July 3 and 4.

Notably, the rebels did not add the name of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, to the list of names they want to be disqualified. Speaking to the media, Bharat Gogavale, spokesperson for the Shinde group, said that "Aditya is the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, his name was omitted out of respect for him."

Also read: Shinde, Fadnavis meet PM Modi

The issue has effectively turned into a whip vs whip situation, with Sunil Prabhu issuing the first whip from the Thackeray-led group, while Gogavale countered it later with a whip of his own from the Shinde faction. The notices have been issued under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (disqualification on grounds of defection) rules.

The MLAs have been directed to clarify their stand within the next seven days. After winning the trust vote in the state Assembly on July 4, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had issued a notice to 14 legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by the Sena whip and Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale. A day before the floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had recognized Gogawale as the Shiv Sena's chief whip, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction. (With agency inputs)