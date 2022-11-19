Aurangabad: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday made a controversial statement after comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Koshyari said, "While in school, our teachers used to ask who our favourite leaders are. Some of us named Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the role model of the olden days. I am talking about the new age and now many leaders from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari have become icons."

Speaking further, the Governor said, "I was fortunate to give degrees to Nitin Gadkari and Sharad Pawar. These leaders were awarded the title because of their work. Sharad Pawar has done great work in the field of agriculture. Nitin Gadkari is a leader with goals, also known as Roadkari. Both the leaders have big jobs."