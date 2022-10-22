Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the first cyber-terrorism conviction in Maharashtra, Additional Sessions Judge Joglekar of the Mumbai Sessions Court has sentenced the accused Anis Shakeel Ansari (28) to life imprisonment on Friday. The judge said that the prosecution had proved that Anis Shakeel Ansari conspired to commit terrorist acts.

The court has also imposed a Rs 25000 on the accused who is software engineer by profession. Ansari was arrested in 2014 by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Since then he has been in jail since then. Police sources said that Ansari was arrested for conspiring to launch a suicide bomb attack on an American school in Mumbai.

The ATS registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the Information Technology Act against the accused. Ansari was arrested by ATS after it received information his conspiracy of launching the said suicide bomb attack.