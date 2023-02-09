Latur: The water of rivers of the Krishna Valley flowing west into the sea will be diverted to parched Marathwada after diversion through the Godavari valley, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. Fadnavis said technical aspects of this work are being studied with the aim to start some work on it by this year.

He was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of former CM late Shivajirao Patil Nialngekar at Maharashtra College in Nilanga here. Hailing Nilangekar;'s contribution in setting up irrigation projects in the state, including the Lower Terna, Fadnavis said his government wanted to fulfil the former's dream of a developed Marathwada.

"To fulfil his dream, it is necessary to provide irrigation facilities in the region. Therefore, water of the western rivers will be diverted to Marathwada through Goavari valley," Fadnavis said. Among those who were present at the function were former Union home minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, NCP leader Jayant Patil and former CM Sushilkumar Shinde. (PTI)