Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested two Indian nationals after seizing high-quality hydroponic drugs worth Rs 39.5 crore smuggled from the US at the Courier Terminal Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai, officials said. The consignment intercepted by the DRI officials was “misinformed as an outdoor concrete fire pit and was destined for Bhiwandi, Maharashtra," the DRI said in a statement.

Also read: Instagram-based drug racket bust: Three more held with 7,500 Nitrazepam tablets in Mumbai

During subsequent searches, 86.5 kg of hydroponic drugs concealed in consignments were seized, it added. Officials said further investigation and follow-up searches were conducted at the respective addresses of the warehouse and office premises belonging to the importer.

These searches resulted in a crackdown on drug cartels and resulted in the arrest of two Indian nationals from Mumbai. Further investigation is going on in the matter.