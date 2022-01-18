Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said the BJP was protesting over his video with the "Modi" reference to divert attention from real issues the people were facing.

The video was widely circulated on Monday after a television channel aired it and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tweeted about it, though Patole had clarified that the Modi referred to in his conversation with villagers of Bhandara district was not the prime minister but a local goon.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Patole said the goon he was referring to has been detained by Bhandara police but the BJP was still in protest mode despite COVID-19 norms to divert people's attention and vitiate the atmosphere.

The Congress knows the dignity of the post of prime minister and it was the BJP that was damaging the image of Maharashtra with such protests, he added.

The Congress' district level leaders will file complaints against BJP leaders indulging in these protests, which were lowering the dignity of the post of prime minister, Patole warned.

PTI