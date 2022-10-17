Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Cabinet minister Minister Sandipan Bhumre had to undergo root canal treatment under cell phone flashlight at the Ghati Hospital as there was a power during the procedure.

Bhumre who on an inspection of the hospital also had his teeth X-ray done there. Going through the reports, the doctor said that a root canal would have to be done. The minister agreed to get his treatment done at the hospital.

The power suddenly went out while the root canal was in progress leaving the doctors and staff in a spot. The treatment was then done under cell phone flash light. The Minister was furious with the situation and asked about the doctors asked about the availability of generator in the hospital. The doctors told him that the hospital authorities have been asking for a generator "for the last few years but the demand has not been fulfilled yet."

The hospital staff immediately called the electricity distribution company and urged them to restore power supply as the minister was undergoing treatment. The power supply was restored soon after. Later Sandipan demanded that generator for the hospital be provided and it was promptly approved power supplier.