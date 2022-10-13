Mumbai: The legal tussle surrounding the candidature of Rutuja Ramesh Latke, the proposed candidate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) for the November 3 byelection to the Andheri East Assembly constituency, is expected to be resolved in the court. The Bombay High Court will hear a plea by Rutuja Latke on Thursday urging for a direction to the authorities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept her resignation.

If the resignation of Rutuja, an administrative officer of the civic body, is not accepted by Friday, she would become ineligible to contest in the bypoll, which is being held following the passing away of sitting MLA Ramesh Latke, who was her husband. The Uddhav faction has decided to field Ramesh Latke's wife in the by-election. She is awaiting acceptance of her resignation to file her nomination papers by the last day of nominations on October 14.

It may be recalled that the sitting MLA of Shiv Sena from Andheri East, Ramesh Latke, passed away in Dubai due to a heart attack. His departure has created a big void in Shiv Sena. Rival factions considered the possibility of Latke's wife getting the sympathy vote. However, the delay on the part of the BMC to accept Rutuja's resignation has now raised doubts about her candidature.

Also Read: All eyes on Mumbai as Dussehra rallies of Sena factions in city today

Shiv Sena's late Ramesh Latke won twice in a row from Andheri East. As such, the Sena factions are making all-out efforts to win the seat. The BJP is trying its best to get a foothold in the segment and it is fielding Murji Patel once again. However, the Uddhav faction is facing an uphill task as the Sena Shinde faction and the BJP are joining hands.

Rutuja Latke has been working as an administrative officer in the K-East ward deputy commissioner's office in Andheri in BMC. She has put in her resignation papers a month ago, but the BMC officials have yet to approve it. Due to this stalemate, the Uddhav group is meeting BMC's senior officials to press for accepting her resignation.

The Uddhav faction is also considering alternative steps to be taken if the BMC will not accept the resignation in time. Its leaders are also taking a look at the legal hurdles involved in the nomination of Rutuja. Against this backdrop, the former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be exerting pressure on the BMC officials not to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation.

Also Read: Sena symbol row: Shinde group submits symbols of sword, trumpet and mace to EC

Whereas, the BMC rules say that only an employee, who has completed at least 20 years of service can apply for resignation or voluntary retirement. This application can be approved anytime within a period of three months. But if no timely decision is taken and the employee concerned is not informed about it, the resignation application is presumed to be accepted.

Meanwhile, Rutuja Latke was also announced as the candidate of Sena's Shinde group. The BMC officials are yet to take a final decision on Rutuja's resignation. In her petition, Rutuja Latke said that she has resigned, but the officials have not yet accepted it.