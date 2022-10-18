Aurangabad: Sanjay Shirsat, Aurangabad West MLA of the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, suffered a heart attack on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, family sources said. According to family sources, Shirsat suffered a sudden heart attack late Monday night and was admitted to a private hospital.

Shirsat remained at the hospital all night where he received the preliminary treatment. On Tuesday morning, he was flown to Mumbai for specialised treatment. Shirsat's relatives informed Shirsat would undergo treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Shirsat is said to be a confidant of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who led the revolt against Shiv Sena earlier this year after which the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was toppled from the chair. There were reports that he was unhappy that he did not get a ministerial post when the Uddhav Cabinet was expanded.