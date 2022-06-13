Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case of recruitment of operatives for a terrorist organisation, an ATS official said on Monday. The accused, Inamul Haq, was already arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in March this year for his alleged links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) and radicalising youth.

The official said Haq was in jail in UP. "We have taken his custody in an ongoing case in Maharashtra, in which one 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed was arrested on May 24 this year for his alleged role in the recruitment of operatives for the banned terror outfit LeT," he said.

"Our investigations have revealed that both Junaid and Haq were in touch with each other. Junaid has also been named in their (UP ATS) FIR," the official said. Haq will be produced before a court and his role will be investigated, he said. As per police, Junaid, a native of Khamgaon village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

He had been working in Pune for the past few years, was in touch with some active members of the LeT's terror network through social media platforms. Following Junaid's arrest, the Maharashtra ATS had also nabbed one Aftab Hussain Shah from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah is currently in the ATS custody till June 14. (with Agency inputs)