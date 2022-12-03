Nagpur: Six intern doctors at Government Medical College of Nagpur in Maharashtra have been booked and their internship canceled for allegedly beating a junior MBBS student and subjecting him to mental harassment in the name of ragging, police said. A police official said that a case against the six accused, who are doing internships after completing their MBBS studies has been registered under the Anti-Ragging Act at the Ajni Police Station.

Also read: School suspends eight students for ragging an eleventh-grade student in Kerala

The action came after a purported video showed the accused beating a junior MBBS student and mentally harassing him at hostel no 5 of the GMC Nagpur. A case was registered following directions issued by the Central Ragging Committee to the college administration, which in turn took up the matter with the local police.

The victim student had complained with the Central Ragging Committee over the matter.