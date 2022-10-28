Satara: A mild earthquake occurred at the Koyna Dam in Maharashtra's Satara district on Friday morning, officials said. No loss of life or injury or damage to property has been reported in the incident. According to officials, the quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale as per the Seismological Centre occurred at 6:34 am.

Also read: 4.8-magnitude quake strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

The epicentre of this earthquake was 5 km southwest of Helvak village. The Satara district administration has informed that there was no damage anywhere due to the earthquake. This is the fourth earthquake of the year in the dam. The first earthquake of the year occurred on January 8 when a mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Koyna Dam area.

On February 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook the Koyna Dam area. On July 22, at 1 in the afternoon, the Koyna dam area was hit by a third mild earthquake. Last year, 128 tremors were recorded in the Koyna Dam area. They included 119 of magnitude 3 and 9 of magnitude 3 to 4.