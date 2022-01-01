Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the state does not need a lockdown at present to tackle the Covid situation. He also said people do not need to panic and should not spread rumours in this regard.

"The imposition of lockdown in the state was not being discussed at present. The government will take decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the oxygen consumption and hospital bed occupancy," the minister said.

"If more than 700 metric tons of oxygen is required, there will be a lockdown. It is true that Omicron infection is spreading rapidly and hence caution is needed. However, there is no need to panic," he said adding that another meeting will be held next week to evaluate the situation.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that more than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The health department said the state reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on Saturday.