Nanded (Maharashtra): Four people were killed on Tuesday in a lightning strike amid heavy rains that were accompanied by gusty winds in Nanded in the Marathwada region of the district. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Sahebrao Vaikole (36), Madhav Piraji Dubukwad (45), Pochiram Shamrao Gaikwad (46) and Rupali Pochiram Gaikwad (10).

Official sources said, Sunil Sahebrao Vaikole was sitting on a bean threshing machine when he was struck by lightning and died on the spot. Sahebra Abrao Tokalvad (20) and Gajanan Shankar Tokalvad (22) were injured in this incident."

A forecast received from the Regional Meteorological Centre, says that the state will experience light rains for the next three days. The incessant rains have caused damage to soybean, jowar, and other crops as well.