Hadgaon (Maharashtra): People residing in Kusalwadi village of Hadgaon in the Nanded district are facing a lot of problems due to the lack of a cellular network in the area. Whenever they want to make a phone call they have to go to the hill beside the village. While the country is becoming a digital superpower, this tribal village with 600 voters doesn't even have mobile connectivity. The villagers have to go to the hills or walk 2 km to the outskirts of the neighbouring village to make a call as there is no network in the village.

With the advent of mobile networks, many tasks have become easier, but people in this area are unable to get the benefits. The students are cut off from the outside world. They are unable to get access to digital resources or attend online classes. There is also difficulty in conducting online work and implementing government schemes. As there is no internet, people are deprived of many government facilities.

Despite this, the village is not lagging behind in the field of education. Forty people in this village are working as teachers, principals, police, doctors, lawyers and professors. Later, during the Covid pandemic, the village bagged the first rank in Hadgaon for recording a cent percent vaccination for which, it was felicitated by CEO Varsha Thakur. The villagers have complained that their present situation was akin to that of ancient times. They have sought the government's attention and demanded that a mobile network is provided immediately.