Mumbai: On Valentine's Day, newlywed actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. On Tuesday, the Shershah actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

The couple tied the knot on February 7 and hosted a grand reception on Sunday. The celeb couple can be seen twinning in yellow outfits, it looks more like their Haldi. Kiara Advani captioned the post: "Pyar ka rang chada hai".

On Valentine's Day, Sid and Kiara left their fans on social media in awe after they posted mushy pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The Jug Jug Jiyo actress can be seen looking stunning wearing a white lehenga and complimenting the outfit with stone jewellery. Kiara tied her hair into plates, while she opted for a subtle makeup look. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen in a yellow kurta and colourful stole.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love on the sets of Shershah. They shared pictures of their wedding last week. The couple captioned the post: "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The wedding was earlier expected to take place on February 6. However, later it was changed to February 7.