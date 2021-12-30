Mumbai: Mumbai police has cancelled holiday leaves for all its personnel and ordered them to be present on duty tomorrow. The order was issued after information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, the police informed.

In view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. Tomorrow more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway, Quaiser Khalid said.

More details are awaited.