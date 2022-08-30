Malad (Mumbai) : Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today. This was claimed by Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

Kamaal R Khan alias KRK is known for his controversial tweets. The actor was arrested after a controversial tweet posted by him in 2020. According to Mumbai Police, a case was registered against KRK in 2020. Mumbai Police will produce him before court on August 30.

Kamaal R Khan has been making headlines due to his open remarks on Bollywood and his film reviews. He has worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films and produced few films too. He has also been a part of Bigg Boss. (with agency input)