Mumbai: Justice Makarand S Karnik of the Bombay High Court recused from hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea for cancellation of the bail granted to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate Pravin Raut in a money laundering case. When the case came up before him on Friday, Justice Karnik said it would not be appropriate for him to take up the case and instructed for referring it to some other bench.

The money laundering case was lodged by the central agency against MP Raut. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh mentioned the ED plea before Justice Karnik and sought an urgent hearing as it was listed at serial number 101 on the daily board and was unlikely to be taken up Friday. At this point, Justice Karnik recused from hearing.

The money laundering case was regarding a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai in which Sanjay Raut was arrested by the agency. With the latest development, the ED is likely to move an alternate bench of the High Court seeking further relief.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had granted bail to Raut on November 9. Soon after, the ED filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the bail. The central agency had moved the court for an urgent interim stay on the bail order. The High Court on November 9, however, refused to suspend the bail order and cleared the way for Raut’s release from jail.