Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe into the recent alleged murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri. In the letter written by Raut to Fadnavis, the former has demanded that the investigation into the alleged murder be expedited to render justice to the victim.

Raut also urged the deputy chief minister to provide Rs 50 lakhs compensation to the family of the deceased journalist Shashikant Warishe. Raut further stated that he has been receiving threats against speaking about the alleged murder of the journalist. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is staging protests in Konkan against the alleged murder of the journalist.

Also read: Accused arrested in Maha Journalist's 'accidental' death case booked for murder: Police

Shashikant Warishe (48), who was working with a local Marathi daily, was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by the accused Pandharinath Amberkar on February 6. According to the police, he was traveling on a two-wheeler when the incident took place near a petrol pump in the Rajapur area of Ratnagiri, 440 km from Mumbai.

Warishe received grievous injuries in the incident. He was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused Pandharinath Amberkar in the case and recorded the statements of 30 people. It is alleged that the slain journalist had written a series of stories in Marathi daily about a refinery in Konkan and the “people's resistance” against it.

In the latest story, slain Warishe had also pointed to banners where accused Amberkar's picture featured along with those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is believed that accused Amberkar deliberately mowed down Warishe to silence the voice against the refinery.