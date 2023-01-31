Mumbai: The Sahar Police here arrested a woman, Paola Perruccio of Italy, after she created a ruckus on an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight. She allegedly insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket and allegedly assaulted the crew, took off some clothes & walked up and down aisle in a partially naked state inside the flight.

The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Referring to the incident, a Vistara spokesperson said that their airliner stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff.

Based on a complaint, the Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet in the case of misbehaving by the Italian woman Paola Perruccio, mid-air on the Vistara Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight. She was arrested by Sahar Police after landing of the plane yesterday. She was later given bail by the court. The airliners are taking stringent measures against untoward incidents aboard flights in the wake of recent incidents of unruly behaviour.

Also Read: SpiceJet passenger misbehaves with cabin crew on Delhi-Hyd flight; deboarded

Recently, a passenger picked up a heated argument with the female crew of the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight. As the matter reached a point of no return, the authorities got the male passenger offloaded without allowing him to complete his flight journey on the plane.