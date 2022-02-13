Pune: The mortal remains of the entrepreneur and former chairman of Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, who passed away on Saturday will be laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday.

The seasoned industrialist breathed his last at around 14:30 hours on Saturday at the age of 83. He will be cremated at Vaikuntha crematorium in Pune today at 4.30 pm. Bajaj's death is being condoled across the spectrum and is said to be a big loss for the industry as his name was synonymous with Bajaj two-wheelers that have dominated the Indian auto market and rated highly by the country's middle class.

Rahul Bajaj had taken charge of Bajaj Auto at the age of 30 and came to be known as the youngest CEO. In 2001, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. Rahul Bajaj has been instrumental in bringing the Bajaj Group to prominence in the five decades.

He was not keeping well for some time now and had resigned as Bajaj Auto Chairman in April last year. Subsequently, he was appointed as the firm's Chairman Emeritus for five years.

Also read: Country has lost one of its tallest industry leaders: CII on Rahul Bajaj's demise