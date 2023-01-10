Amaravati (Maharashtra): The 108th Indian Science Congress was held at RTM Nagpur University, Maharashtra, from January 3 to 7. The focal theme of the Science Congress was "Science & Technology: Development with Women Empowerment".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event and virtually addressed the gathering. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof D Narayana Rao, convened a plenary session, 'India @ 2030: Science & Technology - Opportunities and Challenges', on the first day of the congress.

Dr M Ravichandran Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, delivered a talk on “India’s draft Blue Economy Policy”. Dr Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser/Scientist ‘H’, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, spoke on “High performance biomanufacturing for a Prosperous India” while Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, threw insight on “Science and Technology towards Sustainable Technologies”.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, delivered an insightful talk on “The Symbol of India STI”. The plenary session emphasised India’s great potential and opportunity to be a global science and technology leader by 2047. Prof D Narayana Rao and Dr Vijay Laxmi Saxena, General President of the Indian Science Congress, conferred the Ashutosh Mukherjee Award to Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India. Students, scientists, and research experts from various states attended the Science Meet.

The Congress hosted plenary sessions, Sectional Committee programs and the Mega Science Exhibition “Pride of India ISC Expo” showcasing cutting-edge technologies, scientific products and services, initiatives and vision for the future of India in the fields of education, defence, space, life sciences and healthcare, agriculture and food processing, energy, environment, ICT and BFSI among others.

Tribal Meet, Rashtriya Kishore Vaigyanik Sammelan (Children's Science Congress), Science Communicators Congress, Farmers Meet, Cultural Programmes and the “Vigyan Jyot”, lighting of the Flame of Knowledge, were some of the major constituents of this scientific conclave.

The Women’s Science Congress and Women’s Meet discussed methods to improve women's representation in STEM fields and ensure equality regarding access to education, research opportunities, and employment. Strategies to develop women leaders in Science and Technology were a key point of discussion.

The special pavilion “Hall of Pride” showcased the path-breaking contributions and progress made by Women in the Education, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Banking and Media sectors.

The publicity and awareness centre set up by SRM AP, at the Edu Vision pavilion for students from various states gained a remarkable response at the congress. Students from across the country, who have attended the Indian Science Congress, visited the centre.