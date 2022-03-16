Mumbai (Maharashtra): The sleuths of the Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out raids and search operations at the office and official residences of the chairman of the Universal Education Group (UEG), Jesus Lall.

The raids were carried out in Mumbai (12 locations), Vasai (2 locations), Nashik (3 locations), Thane, Aurangabad and Mira Bhayandar. Apart from the above locations, raids have been carried out at two places in Bangalore and at three places in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

As of now, it isn't clear as to why the raids were being carried out. Further details are awaited.