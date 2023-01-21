Yavatmal (Maharashtra): Waving flags and chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shri Ram', scores of people participated in a march in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Saturday for population control law. The march organized by the Hindu Garjana Morcha started from Vasantrao Naik Chowk Pusad and went to the Yashwant Rang Krida Mandir.

A grand rally was held in the presence of Banjara Samaj's Chaplain, Kalicharanji Maharaj and Babu Singh Ji Maharaj. The march was organised to demand that a law should be made to protect the nation and religion and will resolve the issues of conversion, and cow slaughter, the organizers said.

Also read: Assam should be an example for Population Control Bill: Assam CM

They also demanded that there should be a population control law and its implementation should be made. A video of the march has surfaced, where scores of people are heard chanting Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram. In the video, it was seen that cops were deployed at the rally to control the crow and to avoid any mishap.

Last year, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh said that the implementation of the Population Control Bill is important and crucial for India as the country has limited resources.

He stressed the need to implement the proposed law irrespective of religion or caste. The Union Minister also said that "The Population Control Bill is crucial as we have limited resources. China implemented the one-child policy to control its population and has been able to usher in development."